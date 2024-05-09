RMR Wealth Builders Grows Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $291.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $279.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.42 and a fifty-two week high of $307.74.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANET shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.50.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $388,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,312.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $388,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,312.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.31, for a total value of $5,686,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,054 shares of company stock worth $96,529,086 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

