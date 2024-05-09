RMR Wealth Builders Has $1.11 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

RMR Wealth Builders reduced its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,826,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,839,000 after acquiring an additional 30,469 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,322 shares of company stock worth $607,376. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.15.

NYSE PEG opened at $72.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $72.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

