RMR Wealth Builders Sells 2,546 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

RMR Wealth Builders lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of RMR Wealth Builders’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after buying an additional 5,063,767 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,786,000 after buying an additional 4,492,092 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,019,000 after buying an additional 4,447,751 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,581,000 after buying an additional 3,626,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $792,666,000 after buying an additional 1,360,520 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock opened at $204.17 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $211.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.37.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

