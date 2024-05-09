Robert K. Shearer Sells 13,200 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,403,952.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,926.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $106.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $108.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.92 and a 200-day moving average of $98.11.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

