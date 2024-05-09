Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 38,034,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,344,867. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average of $13.40. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOOD. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 916,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,995,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 188,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $2,552,204.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,130.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 916,267 shares in the company, valued at $10,995,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,413,026 shares of company stock worth $38,927,267. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

