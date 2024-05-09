ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 44,847 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 70,812 shares.The stock last traded at $56.63 and had previously closed at $56.58.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROBO. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 361.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the first quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Company Profile

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

