Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.00-11.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.87. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$8.51-$8.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.08 billion.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE ROK traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $270.57. 747,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.11. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $252.11 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The firm has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.57%.

ROK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $307.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.17, for a total value of $573,170.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,520,572.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.17, for a total transaction of $573,170.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,520,572.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.50, for a total transaction of $55,777.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,240 shares of company stock valued at $4,891,324 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

