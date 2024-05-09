Roth Capital Weighs in on Cryoport, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cryoport in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital analyst R. Baldry forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cryoport’s current full-year earnings is ($1.42) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CYRX. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Cryoport Trading Down 19.5 %

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20. The company has a market capitalization of $648.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 11.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $23.50.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 42.69%. The company had revenue of $54.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 57,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $872,696.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 57,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $872,696.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 3,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $47,225.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,985.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,538. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,559,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,795,000 after purchasing an additional 74,037 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in Cryoport by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,464,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,659,000 after acquiring an additional 807,340 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cryoport by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,062,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,277,000 after acquiring an additional 313,853 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,992,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,870,000 after acquiring an additional 636,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,642,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,446,000 after purchasing an additional 378,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

