Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of Royal Gold stock traded up $1.96 on Thursday, hitting $125.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,123. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.69. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $141.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $52,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $986,897.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RGLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.14.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

