R&Q Insurance (LON:RQIH) Stock Price Down 13.5%

Shares of R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. (LON:RQIH – Get Free Report) traded down 13.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.84 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.84 ($0.02). 80,169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 891,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.13 ($0.03).

R&Q Insurance Stock Down 13.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.16, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1,042.17. The firm has a market cap of £6.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.37.

R&Q Insurance Company Profile

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. operates as a non-life speciality insurance company in the United Kingdom, North America, and Europe. The company provides program management and legacy insurance; and capital solutions for books of non-life business. It acts as conduits between MGAs and other niche underwriters and their capital providers.

