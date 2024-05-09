Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) CFO Buys $149,000.00 in Stock

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) CFO Michael O. Randolfi acquired 50,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 587,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,241.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sabre Stock Down 0.8 %

SABR opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.69. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $687.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.89 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Sabre by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,282,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabre during the third quarter valued at $404,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,173,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Sabre by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 656,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sabre by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $179,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665,465 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SABR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sabre from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Sabre from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Sabre in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

