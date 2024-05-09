Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) CFO Buys $149,000.00 in Stock

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) CFO Michael O. Randolfi acquired 50,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 587,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,241.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Sabre Stock Down 0.8 %
SABR opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.69. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76.
Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $687.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.89 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have commented on SABR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sabre from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Sabre from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Sabre in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.
Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.
