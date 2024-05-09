Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,590 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 1.5% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $275.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,661,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492,833. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.36 billion, a PE ratio of 65.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $293.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.99.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.93, for a total value of $2,889,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,455,994.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 624,193 shares of company stock valued at $182,212,898. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

