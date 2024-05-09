Salomon & Ludwin LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPU traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.47. The company had a trading volume of 68,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,162. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a one year low of $47.27 and a one year high of $60.53. The company has a market capitalization of $266.07 million, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.20.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
