ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Releases Earnings Results

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. ScanSource’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
ScanSource Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ SCSC traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.98. 35,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,495. ScanSource has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51.
ScanSource Company Profile
