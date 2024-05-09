ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Releases Earnings Results

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. ScanSource’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ScanSource Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.98. 35,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,495. ScanSource has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.