Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 449.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,211 shares during the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $22,768,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 348.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,605,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,751 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,320,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,747,000 after acquiring an additional 640,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 766,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,120,000 after acquiring an additional 171,936 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $48.29 on Thursday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.03 and a one year high of $51.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.77.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

