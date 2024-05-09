Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $21,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.83. 1,022,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,516,970. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

