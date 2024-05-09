Scotiabank Boosts goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$200.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GSY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$201.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins upped their price objective on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price objective on goeasy from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on goeasy from C$187.00 to C$192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on goeasy from C$195.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$208.80.

goeasy Price Performance

TSE GSY traded down C$10.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$180.33. 78,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,178. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25, a current ratio of 15.62 and a quick ratio of 28.46. goeasy has a 52-week low of C$100.03 and a 52-week high of C$192.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$168.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$154.58.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.92 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$338.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$340.35 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 33.21%. Equities analysts forecast that goeasy will post 16.6561044 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at goeasy

In other news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total transaction of C$4,727,400.00. 22.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

