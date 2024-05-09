Scotiabank Boosts Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target to $48.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TWST. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TWST

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of TWST opened at $41.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.64. Twist Bioscience has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $44.92.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. The company had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Twist Bioscience

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $55,658.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,329,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $55,658.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,329,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,311 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $85,807.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,895 shares in the company, valued at $6,456,721.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,415 shares of company stock valued at $614,504 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 6.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 73,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 42,374 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter.

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.