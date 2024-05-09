Segantii Capital Management Ltd Acquires 5,800 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,625,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,256,352 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $631,484,000 after buying an additional 4,402,382 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,111,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 33.6% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 9,062,836 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $416,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,353,537 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,719,019,000 after buying an additional 2,067,098 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $67.93. 25,792,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,610,590. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.83. The company has a market cap of $141.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

