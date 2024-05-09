Segantii Capital Management Ltd Boosts Stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 155.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in XPeng were worth $16,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in XPeng by 8,035.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246,212 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 4,434,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793,550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in XPeng by 1,500.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,442,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,852,000 after buying an additional 2,290,309 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in XPeng by 167.9% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,221,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,828,000 after purchasing an additional 765,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in XPeng by 9,123.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 815,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after buying an additional 806,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPEV traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.16. The company had a trading volume of 10,030,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,924,911. XPeng Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $23.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.47.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a negative net margin of 33.77%. On average, analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie started coverage on XPeng in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, XPeng presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.48.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

