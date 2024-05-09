Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys New Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $12,302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LVS. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,018,677 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $99,339,000 after purchasing an additional 230,149 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 15,648 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 28,147 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.46.

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.9 %

LVS stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,223,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,335. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.77 and a 52 week high of $63.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.