Segantii Capital Management Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 645,485 shares during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies makes up 1.1% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 1.23% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $20,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 269,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 160,458 shares in the last quarter. Towerview LLC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hollysys Automation Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:HOLI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.46. 137,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,537. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.55. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.