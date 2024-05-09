Segantii Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of POSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 65,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in POSCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in POSCO by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Get POSCO alerts:

POSCO Price Performance

Shares of POSCO stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.61. 47,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,056. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.89 and a 200 day moving average of $82.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.46. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.42 and a fifty-two week high of $133.09.

POSCO Cuts Dividend

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4683 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PKX

POSCO Profile

(Free Report)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.