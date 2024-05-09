Segantii Capital Management Ltd Sells 15,183,100 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 96.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 516,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,183,100 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 110.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 367,977 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 801,514 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 26,212 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,216,588 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,530,000 after acquiring an additional 35,580 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 99,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.13. 29,011,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,504,742. The stock has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on F. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.74.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

