Segantii Capital Management Ltd Sells 49,102 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,898 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 49,102 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,993,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $170,274,000 after buying an additional 924,202 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,902,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,359,518,000 after buying an additional 589,317 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 6,529.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 464,771 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,749,000 after acquiring an additional 457,760 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in BHP Group by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 444,702 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,376,000 after purchasing an additional 249,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $12,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.12. 1,548,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,792. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

Several brokerages have commented on BHP. Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

