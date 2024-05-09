Segantii Capital Management Ltd Sells 57,000 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 938,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,000 shares during the quarter. Capri accounts for 2.5% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Capri were worth $47,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRI. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Capri by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capri during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPRI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Capri from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,332,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,137. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.08. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Capri had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

