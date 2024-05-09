SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Tomer Weingarten Sells 10,165 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $216,107.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,274,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,105,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Thursday, April 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $1,055,292.20.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $1,069,028.05.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 69,427 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,880,777.43.

On Thursday, February 8th, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $1,372,164.05.

S opened at $20.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 0.69. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $30.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.19.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 54.53%. The business had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on S. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, April 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,464,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,868,000 after purchasing an additional 482,345 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,373,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,642,000 after buying an additional 162,846 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,872,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,021,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,390,000 after buying an additional 584,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in SentinelOne by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,434,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,781 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

