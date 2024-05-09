Service Co. International (SCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Service Co. International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years.

Service Co. International Trading Up 1.2 %

Service Co. International stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.18. 405,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,500. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.55. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $75.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Insider Activity

In other Service Co. International news, Director Victor L. Lund sold 1,011 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $5,514,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,674,478.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Victor L. Lund sold 1,011 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,606 shares in the company, valued at $532,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 211,292 shares of company stock worth $15,670,096. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Further Reading

