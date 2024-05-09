SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.660-3.820 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion-$4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.6 billion. SharkNinja also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.66-3.82 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SN. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of 67.14.

NYSE:SN opened at 71.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SharkNinja has a 52-week low of 25.84 and a 52-week high of 71.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 60.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of 52.64.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported 0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.86 by 0.08. SharkNinja had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of 1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SharkNinja will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

