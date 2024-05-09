Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Given New $11.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.06.
Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $130.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.89 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 92.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 30,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period.
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.
