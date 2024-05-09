Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Signature Bank Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $3.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $3.60.
About Signature Bank
