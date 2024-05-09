Silgan Holdings Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Silgan has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Silgan has a dividend payout ratio of 19.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Silgan to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Silgan Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Silgan stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $46.70. The company had a trading volume of 160,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,779. Silgan has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $49.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.25 and a 200-day moving average of $44.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SLGN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Insider Activity

In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,684 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $205,580.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,024.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Recommended Stories

