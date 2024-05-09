Simmons Bank Purchases Shares of 418 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Simmons Bank acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 418 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $609.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $602.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $531.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.51 and a 1-year high of $639.00.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,432 shares of company stock valued at $84,762,938 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $554.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.15.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

