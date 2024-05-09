Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Daniel L. Weiner Sells 3,250 Shares

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $157,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,147.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Simulations Plus Trading Down 1.1 %

Simulations Plus stock opened at $48.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.48 million, a P/E ratio of 90.58 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.37. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $52.69.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth about $1,862,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,259,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,098,000 after purchasing an additional 251,299 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth about $9,190,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its position in Simulations Plus by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 122,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after buying an additional 72,622 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

