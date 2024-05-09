SingularityNET (AGIX) One Day Volume Hits $95.16 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $902.30 million and approximately $95.16 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009796 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011728 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,997.20 or 1.00000738 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00013130 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 53% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005734 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000072 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00007869 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,401,796,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,401,796,166.0050194 with 1,282,172,952.153369 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.92245314 USD and is down -5.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $97,834,143.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

