Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.78.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.53. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $38.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.66 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 16.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 12,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $430,596.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,393.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 12,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $430,596.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,393.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 13,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $477,451.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,723.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,890 shares of company stock worth $3,533,839 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 82.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

