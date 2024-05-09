Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.237 per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Sleep Country Canada Stock Down 2.2 %

TSE ZZZ traded down C$0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$26.23. The stock had a trading volume of 49,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,884. The stock has a market cap of C$879.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.60. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of C$21.31 and a 1 year high of C$30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.31.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$255.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$247.85 million. Sleep Country Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.3407534 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZZZ has been the topic of several research reports. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$26.50 to C$33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Sleep Country Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sleep Country Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$32.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Craig Depratto sold 8,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.02, for a total transaction of C$260,003.22. In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.22, for a total transaction of C$146,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Craig Depratto sold 8,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.02, for a total value of C$260,003.22. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

