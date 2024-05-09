SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Down 0.1%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.99 and last traded at $7.04. 7,516,965 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 53,232,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on SOFI shares. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 1.75.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $198,547.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,033,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,430,246.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,459,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,527,000 after buying an additional 5,057,233 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 176.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,610 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 176.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,610 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $71,349,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,493,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,659,000 after acquiring an additional 199,949 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

See Also

