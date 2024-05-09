Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) Price Target Lowered to C$21.50 at Cormark

Softchoice (TSE:SFTC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Cormark from C$26.00 to C$21.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SFTC. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Softchoice from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Softchoice from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Softchoice from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$21.83.

Shares of TSE SFTC traded down C$0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$17.35. The stock had a trading volume of 25,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,618. Softchoice has a 52 week low of C$14.40 and a 52 week high of C$22.46. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of -0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$18.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.17.

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) solutions in Canada and the United States. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions, and IT procurement services; network and security support solutions.

