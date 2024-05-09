SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given New $49.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $105.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Northland Securities downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

SEDG opened at $57.55 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $53.59 and a 12-month high of $315.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 127.89 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.60. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.97 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $474,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,966.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth about $236,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 24.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 49,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 113.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

