SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $49.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. SolarEdge Technologies traded as low as $51.91 and last traded at $52.64, with a volume of 1619916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.55.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SEDG. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $474,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,246,966.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 194.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.60. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

