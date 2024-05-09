Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Announces Earnings Results

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.33), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS.

Southwest Gas Stock Up 0.8 %

Southwest Gas stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.40. The stock had a trading volume of 144,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,571. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.29. Southwest Gas has a 12-month low of $55.13 and a 12-month high of $76.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.36.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on Southwest Gas from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

