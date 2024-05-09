Southwestern Energy to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a report released on Tuesday, May 7th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.14.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $7.26 on Thursday. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,784,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,613,000 after acquiring an additional 9,709,483 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,332,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $192,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,108 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 13.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,735,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,656 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 21,007,377 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $137,598,000 after purchasing an additional 143,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $120,352,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.