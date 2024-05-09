SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Lessened by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $214.76 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $225.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.39.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

