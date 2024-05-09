Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Declares $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th.

Spectrum Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 35.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Spectrum Brands to earn $4.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

Shares of SPB traded up $9.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.48. 775,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,699. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $65.27 and a 1 year high of $95.27. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $692.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.20 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 63.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Featured Stories

