Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Spin Master’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Spin Master Stock Performance

TSE TOY traded down C$0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$28.50. The company had a trading volume of 248,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,312. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$32.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.95. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$27.52 and a 1-year high of C$37.73. The company has a market cap of C$999.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.87.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.12. Spin Master had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of C$684.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$681.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spin Master will post 2.9973592 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Spin Master from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spin Master

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 1,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.25, for a total value of C$48,312.25. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

Further Reading

