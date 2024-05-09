Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Sprott Stock Performance

Sprott stock traded up C$1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$57.39. 49,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,028. Sprott has a fifty-two week low of C$38.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$58.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$49.93 million during the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 24.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprott will post 2.6029823 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SII. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$58.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

