Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.
Sprott Stock Performance
Sprott stock traded up C$1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$57.39. 49,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,028. Sprott has a fifty-two week low of C$38.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$58.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.43.
Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$49.93 million during the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 24.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprott will post 2.6029823 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sprott
Sprott Company Profile
Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sprott
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.