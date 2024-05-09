Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) PT Raised to C$88.00 at Scotiabank

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.27% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SJ. TD Securities dropped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.00.
Stella-Jones Stock Performance
Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.08. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of C$688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$722.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 5.7169407 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Stella-Jones
In related news, Director Simon Pelletier bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$73.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,290.00. In other Stella-Jones news, Senior Officer Richard Cuddihy bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$72.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,225.00. Also, Director Simon Pelletier purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$73.15 per share, with a total value of C$146,290.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $251,922. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Stella-Jones Company Profile
Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.
