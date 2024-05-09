Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) PT Raised to C$88.00 at Scotiabank

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SJ. TD Securities dropped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.00.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SJ

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

Shares of SJ traded down C$1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$79.09. The company had a trading volume of 112,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,722. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$77.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$78.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.46. The firm has a market cap of C$4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$57.00 and a 12 month high of C$85.77.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.08. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of C$688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$722.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 5.7169407 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stella-Jones

In related news, Director Simon Pelletier bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$73.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,290.00. In other Stella-Jones news, Senior Officer Richard Cuddihy bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$72.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,225.00. Also, Director Simon Pelletier purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$73.15 per share, with a total value of C$146,290.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $251,922. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.