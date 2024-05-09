Stifel Nicolaus Boosts International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Price Target to $66.00

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of INSW traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,316. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.52 and its 200-day moving average is $50.41. International Seaways has a 52-week low of $34.77 and a 52-week high of $62.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.54. International Seaways had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Seaways will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $53,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,161 shares in the company, valued at $4,361,927.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 3,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $196,992.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $53,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,361,927.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,846 shares of company stock worth $3,074,618. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 7,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 173.4% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

