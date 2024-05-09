Stifel Nicolaus Lowers New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target to $43.00

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 60.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

Shares of NFE stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.79. 75,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,049. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.81. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The company had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. New Fortress Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $3,021,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 9.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,481,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,627 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 40.5% in the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 316,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after acquiring an additional 91,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the third quarter valued at about $1,147,000. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

